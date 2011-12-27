TOKYO Dec 27 Japanese Trade and Industry Minister Yukio Edano, who oversees energy policy, said on Tuesday he wanted Tokyo Electric Power Co to consider temporary public control and all other possibilities as it prepares a comprehensive restructuring plan in response to the Fukushima nuclear crisis.

Sources said this month that the Japanese government may inject about $13 billion into Japan's biggest utility as early as next summer in a de facto nationalisation. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Michael Watson)