Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
TOKYO Dec 27 Japanese Trade and Industry Minister Yukio Edano, who oversees energy policy, said on Tuesday he wanted Tokyo Electric Power Co to consider temporary public control and all other possibilities as it prepares a comprehensive restructuring plan in response to the Fukushima nuclear crisis.
Sources said this month that the Japanese government may inject about $13 billion into Japan's biggest utility as early as next summer in a de facto nationalisation. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Says it has reached an agreement to buy USA's Newcor Inc for $106.0 million
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.