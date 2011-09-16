TOKYO, Sept 16 Japanese utilities will see tight
power supply conditions this winter unless there are restarts of
nuclear reactors shut for maintenance, the head of the main
power industry body said on Friday.
Caution by local authorities has prevented the restart of
any reactors shut for regular maintenance since the March 11
earthquake and tsunami destroyed a nuclear plant in Fukushima
and caused the world's worst radiation leakage since the
Chernobyl disaster 25 years ago.
Makoto Yagi, chairman of the Federation of Electric Power
Companies of Japan, was speaking at a regular news conference.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)