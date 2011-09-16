TOKYO, Sept 16 Japanese utilities will see tight power supply conditions this winter unless there are restarts of nuclear reactors shut for maintenance, the head of the main power industry body said on Friday.

Caution by local authorities has prevented the restart of any reactors shut for regular maintenance since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami destroyed a nuclear plant in Fukushima and caused the world's worst radiation leakage since the Chernobyl disaster 25 years ago.

Makoto Yagi, chairman of the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan, was speaking at a regular news conference. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)