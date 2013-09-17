TOKYO, Sept 17 Japan's trade minister said on
Tuesday the government would like to consider lowering the
dependence on nuclear power two-and-a- half years after a
massive earthquake and tsunami crippled the Fukushima plant in
northeast Japan.
All nuclear reactors in Japan went off line this week, for
only the third time in more than three decades, after Kansai
Electric Power Co shut down its Ohi No. 4 reactor for
planned maintenance.
"We will keep the technology and personnel related to
nuclear power and they must contribute to the world, but we
would like to consider ways to lower our dependence on nuclear
power," said Trade and Industry Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.
Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator of the
crippled Fukushima plant, is battling to contain hundreds of
tonnes of contaminated water accumulating at the site. The
Japanese government pledged half a billion dollars this month to
deal with the crisis.
(Reporting by Sumio Ito; Editing by Paul Tait)