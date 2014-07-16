TOKYO, July 16 Japan's nuclear regulator said on
Wednesday that its assessment of Kansai Electric Power's
Takahama nuclear plant in western Japan was moving
along smoothly and was nearly complete on most issues.
The Nuclear Regulation Authority gave preliminary approval
of Kyushu Electric Power's Sendai plant, accepting
upgraded design and safety features, clearing a key hurdle to
become the first nuclear facility to restart under stricter
standards adopted after the Fukushima crisis.
The Takahama plant has also applied to restart, as Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's government moves to restore nuclear
reactors to operation and reduce Japan's use of expensive fossil
fuels.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edmund Klamann)