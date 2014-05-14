By Yoko Kubota
| OKUMA, Japan
OKUMA, Japan May 14 U.S. Ambassador to Japan
Caroline Kennedy pledged U.S. support for the clean-up at
Japan's tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on
Wednesday after her first visit to the site.
Kennedy, dressed in a white radiation protective suit with
her name taped on the back and a mask covering her face, went
inside a damaged reactor building where she saw how Tokyo
Electric Power Co (Tepco) is removing fuel rod
assemblies from a cooling pool.
Tepco has removed 814 out of 1,533 fuel rod assemblies from
the No. 4 reactor since November.
"We stand ready to help in any way we can," Kennedy, 56,
told reporters after her visit, when she made a stop at a Tepco
facility near the nuclear power plant.
The power station was wrecked in March 2011, when a 9
magnitude earthquake triggered tsunami waves that hit the plant
on the coast north of Tokyo causing of one of the world's worst
nuclear disasters.
Shortly after the accident, the United States sent in water
pumps, fire trucks, drones and protective suits and masks.
Kennedy, daughter of the late President John F. Kennedy,
said in a statement the United States "will offer our experience
and capabilities, in particular, toward the near-term resolution
of ongoing water contamination issues".
Radioactive water poses a long-term risk at the plant and it
could take more than three decades to clear it up. The plant has
been hit by a series of accidents this year including a
100-tonne leak of radioactive water from storage tanks.
CONTRACTS
Contaminated water accumulates at a rate of 400 tonnes a day
at the plant as groundwater flows into the destroyed basements
of the reactor buildings and mixes with highly radioactive water
used to cool melted fuel.
Row upon row of huge blue and grey tanks that store
contaminated water are lined up while pink, white and purple
azalea bushes are in full bloom nearby. Overgrown plants curl
onto the streets while pipes snake across the site where
numerous cranes still stand.
About 1,200 to 1,300 tanks storing about 450,000 tonnes of
contaminated water are on site and over the next two years Tepco
wants to set up enough tanks to store 800,000 tonnes of water,
said Kenichiro Matsui, a spokesman for the utility.
Up to 5,000 workers are on site each day, according to the
Tepco spokesman, Matsui, up from about 4,000 a year ago. In
future, that number is likely to increase to about 6,000, he
said.
Overseas companies including U.S. ones are eager to get in
on the clear-up work and the decommissioning of the six reactors
at the wrecked plant but most contracts have gone to Japanese
companies.
Kennedy, accompanied by her 21-year-old son, John
Schlossberg, drew crowds of workers when she arrived at the
Tepco facility.
"It's good that she's here because the situation at the
plant needs to be reported worldwide," said one man who now
works as a driver for plant workers after hitting his annual
radiation exposure limit in his former job at the site.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)