TOKYO, July 20 A newly elected local governor
will ask Kyushu Electric Power Co for a temporary
shutdown of Sendai nuclear plant, Japan's only operating
facility, as early as August, Asahi newspaper said on Wednesday.
Anti-nuclear advocate Satoshi Mitazono told the paper in an
interview that he wanted the shutdown for checks on the impact
of a series of strong quakes that struck neighbouring Kumamoto
earlier this year amid heightened concerns from local residents
about safety and evacuation plans.
Mitazono, who will become the governor of Kagoshima
prefecture on July 28, will have no legal power to shut down
operating reactors, but his consent will be required to restart
Sendai after the reactors are stopped for scheduled maintenance
starting in October.
A Kyushu Electric spokesman said the company would check the
report but had no immediate comment.
Mitazono beat incumbent Yuichiro Ito, who had agreed to the
resumption of nuclear power generation in Kagoshima prefecture
in southwestern Japan, in an election on July 10.
