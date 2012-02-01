Feb 2 More than 8 tonnes of water have
leaked from Japan's stricken nuclear power plant after a frozen
pipe burst inside a reactor buiding, but none of the water is
thought to have escaped the complex, Kyodo news agency said on
Thursday.
Kyodo, quoting the Fukushima plant's operator Tokyo Electric
Power Co (Tepco), said the water had leaked from the
No.4 reactor when a pipe "dropped off" but that the liquid had
all been contained inside the reactor building.
The plant, on the coast north of Tokyo, was wrecked by a
huge earthquake and tsunami in March last year, triggering the
evacuation of around 80,000 people in the world's worst nuclear
crisis in 25 years. The major leak follows the discovery and
plugging of smaller leaks at the same reactor last weekend.
Kyodo quoted Tepco officials as saying the latest leak had
been found late on Tuesday night and was stopped by closing a
valve. The report did not make completely clear if the leaked
water was radioactive but implied it, noting that water inside
the No.4 reactor was being used to cool spent fuel rods.
"The total amount of leakage from the reactor was initially
estimated to be 6 litres, but the utility revised the figure
later Wednesday, adding that the leakage appears to have started
at around 5 p.m. (0800 GMT) Monday," Kyodo said.
"The utility plans to check whether there are similar cases
in the other crippled reactors," it added.
(Reporting by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Kavita Chandran)