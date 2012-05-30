TOKYO May 30 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda told reporters on Wednesday that it was necessary to
restart idled nuclear reactors whose safety has been confirmed,
adding the central government was winning understanding from
local authorities.
Noda added that he would make a final decision on reactor
restarts once local authorities have made up their minds.
Noda was commenting after a meeting with key cabinet
ministers to discuss resuming operations at two reactors in
western Japan, which the government argues must be reconnected
to the grid to avoid a summer power crunch.
Earlier, a group of regional governors, long concerned about
whether it was safe to resume power generation at Kansai
Electric Power Co's two reactors in Ohi, western Japan,
signalled their agreement to the restarts as a "limited" step.
A decision by Noda and key ministers to restart the reactors
would ease worries about power shortages among firms in the
region, including struggling electronics giants Panasonic Corp
and Sharp Corp. But the move could also irk
voters and undermine Noda's already sagging public support.
(Reporting by Kentaro Hamada; Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by
Edmund Klamann)