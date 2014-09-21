TOKYO, Sept 21 Japan would find it difficult to
formulate an energy policy without nuclear power given its lack
of energy resources and the high cost of utilities for companies
and households, the country's new trade minister said on Sunday.
Yuko Obuchi, the daughter of a former Prime Minister Keizo
Obuchi, was appointed minister of economy, trade and industry
(METI) earlier this month.
It is expected that she will help prepare public opinion for
the resumption of operations at nuclear power plants that were
suspended in the wake of the tsunami-triggered nuclear disaster
in March 2011.
"It is important for Japan, the nation with scarce
resources, to keep a good energy balance. It would be difficult
to pick an option with no nuclear reactors when we think about
our energy policy in the long run," Obuchi told public
broadcaster NHK.
The minister reiterated the government's intention to
restart operations at nuclear power plants once they clear new
safety standards.
"Some people say we are managing to keep our life going
without nuclear reactors, but we are using old thermal power
plants at full strength to generate power and we are not in the
situation to feel assured," Obuchi said.
She cited that Japan's imports of fossil fuels have soared
by 10 billion yen ($91.73 million) a day compared to
pre-disaster of 2011, and that utilities costs have risen 20
percent for households and 30 percent for companies, burdening
small firms.
Obuchi's appointment reflects Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
efforts to boost the number of women in his cabinet. Japanese
media say her status as a young mother - she is 40 years old and
has two boys - will make her support for controversial restarts
more persuasive.
(1 US dollar = 109.0100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)