TOKYO Dec 26 Japanese prosecutors will likely
decide again not to indict three former Tokyo Electric Power Co
executives over their handling of the 2011 Fukushima
nuclear disaster, media reported on Friday, but a rarely used
citizen's panel could still force an indictment.
The Tokyo District Prosecutors Office has been
reinvestigating the case after a citizens' panel ruled in July
that three former Tepco executives, including then-chairman
Tsunehisa Katsumata, should be indicted over their handling of
the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.
The prosecutors are likely to finalise their decision not to
issue indictments early next year because of insufficient
evidence, the Yomiuri newspaper and Kyodo news agency said.
An official with the prosecutors office said no decisions
had been made yet.
If the prosecutors again decline to take up the case, as
some experts expect, the 11-member panel of unidentified
citizens can force an indictment by court-appointed lawyers if
eight members of the panel vote in favour.
Prosecutors last year declined to charge more than 30 Tepco
and government officials who had been accused by residents of
ignoring the risks of natural disasters and failing to respond
appropriately when the crisis struck.
After a review of evidence, the citizens' panel ruled that
three of them - Katsumata and former executive vice presidents
Sakae Muto and Ichiro Takekuro - failed to protect the Fukushima
Daiichi nuclear plant despite warnings it faced big tsunamis.
Prosecutorial Review Commissions, made up of citizen
appointees, are a rarely used but high-profile feature of
Japan's legal system introduced after World War Two to curb
bureaucratic over-reach.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)