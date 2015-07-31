U.S. GASOLINE FUTURES PARE GAINS IN POST-SETTLEMENT TRADE AFTER API DATA SHOWS SMALLER-THAN-EXPECTED DRAW IN STOCKPILES
U.S. GASOLINE FUTURES PARE GAINS IN POST-SETTLEMENT TRADE AFTER API DATA SHOWS SMALLER-THAN-EXPECTED DRAW IN STOCKPILES
TOKYO, July 31 A Japanese citizens' panel ruled on Friday that three former Tokyo Electric Power executives should be indicted over their handling of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, Kyodo news agency said.
Tokyo prosecutors in January rejected the rarely used panel's judgment that the three should be indicted, citing insufficient evidence. But the 11 unidentified citizens on the panel forced the indictment after a second vote, which holds sway over the prosecutors' decision. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Nick Macfie)
U.S. GASOLINE FUTURES PARE GAINS IN POST-SETTLEMENT TRADE AFTER API DATA SHOWS SMALLER-THAN-EXPECTED DRAW IN STOCKPILES
WASHINGTON, March 28 President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an order to undo Obama-era regulations to curb climate change, keeping a campaign promise to support the coal industry while calling into question U.S. support for an international deal to fight global warming.