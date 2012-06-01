TOKYO, June 1 Hundreds of Japanese anti-nuclear
protesters gathered outside the prime minister's office on
Friday, beating drums and chanting slogans against the planned
restart of reactors a year after the world's worst nuclear
disaster in 25 years.
"We oppose restarts," the crowd of about 1,000, which
stretched for around 200 metres down the block, shouted in the
peaceful demonstration.
Public mistrust of nuclear power has grown since the
earthquake and tsunami on March 11 last year triggered the worst
nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.
All of Japan's nuclear power plants, which once supplied
about 30 percent of the country's energy needs, have been taken
off line, leaving Japan vulnerable to power outages during the
summer.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Wednesday said that it
is necessary to restart idled reactors whose safety has been
confirmed and that the central government is winning the
understanding of local authorities.
A group of regional governors, long concerned about safety
at the Kansai Electric Power Co's two reactors in Ohi,
western Japan, signalled their agreement to the restarts as a
"limited" step.
