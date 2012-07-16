By Aaron Sheldrick
TOKYO, July 16 More than 100,000 anti-nuclear
protesters marched through central Tokyo on Monday to voice
their opposition to atomic power, racheting up the pressure on
under fire Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda.
On the hottest day of the year, protesters forsook their
air-conditioned homes to say the country does not need nuclear
energy after last year's Fukushima disaster raised concerns
about the safety of atomic power.
It was the biggest demonstration since Noda said last month
Japan needed to restart reactors shut down for safety checks to
avoid electricity shortages that might hit the economy.
"Today temperatures reached record high levels," Noda told
Japanese television, as the city sweltered in 36.6-degree
Celsius. "We must ask ourselves whether we can really make do
without nuclear power."
Noda has come under increasing pressure amid growing public
distrust of nuclear power, and his Democratic Party of Japan
party was hit last month by mass defections after he pushed
through an unpopular sales tax increase.
Noda's Democrats still control a majority in the lower house
of parliament, but are outnumbered by the opposition in the
upper house. Many analysts say mid-term elections could be
called.
Protest organisers said 170,000 people turned out, closing
one of Tokyo's main streets. Police estimated their number at up
to 75,000, local media reported.
Most demonstrators were middle aged -- the constituency that
has been the bedrock of support for the governments that ruled
Japan during the growth years of the post-war era, powered by
nuclear energy that many thought was cheap and safe.
"Japan is going to destroy itself by building nuclear plants
in such an earthquake-prone country," said one protester, who
gave only his surname, Saegusa.
All of the country's 50 nuclear reactors were taken off line
after last year's earthquake and tsunami triggered the world's
worst atomic accident since Chernobyl in 1986.
Nuclear power had previously supplied nearly 30 percent of
Japan's electricity.
The first of two reactors operated by Kansai Electric Power
Co that passed widely criticised safety checks started
earlier this month and another one is due to be fired up later
this month.
The decision to restart the reactors as summer power-cuts
loom was seen as a victory for Japan's still-powerful nuclear
industry.
But Japanese people have grown wary of nuclear power since
Fukushima, with surveys showing that about 70 percent want to
abandon atomic energy even if not immediately.
