TOKYO, July 21 Kansai Electric Power Co
said its 1,180-megawatt No. 4 reactor at its Ohi nuclear plant
resumed supplying electricity to the grid on Saturday, Japan's
second nuclear unit to regain power since last year's Fukushima
crisis led to the shutdown of all units.
The move came three days after the unit was restarted, and
the reactor is set to begin full-capacity power generation
around July 25-28.
Japan ended two months without nuclear power on July 5, when
the Ohi No. 3 unit resumed power output for the first time since
a nationwide safety shutdown that followed a massive earthquake
and tsunami in March 2011 that crippled the Tokyo Electric Power
Co.'s Fukushima nuclear complex.
Japan had idled the last of its working reactors in early
May, leaving the country without nuclear power for the first
time since 1970.
All but two of the country's 50 nuclear reactors have been
offline for checks amid concerns about safety, and the gap is
being met by firing up costly fossil fuel units and through
energy-saving steps.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Lane)