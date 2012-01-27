* Power cuts can be avoided, even if all reactors down -
Edano
* Safety concerns need to be met before reactors come back -
Edano
* Japan reviewing the role of nuclear power in energy mix
By Kentaro Hamada
TOKYO, Jan 27 Japan will be able to avoid
power cuts this summer even if the nation's last few nuclear
reactors cease operating due to public safety fears after the
Fukushima crisis, the government said on Friday.
Until the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, nuclear energy
provided a third of Japan's power. But public anxiety since the
disaster, which triggered a radiation crisis at Fukushima
Daiichi nuclear plant, has prevented the restart of reactors
shut for routine checks.
Only three of the nation's 54 reactors remain in use and all
are due to go off-line by the spring, despite government efforts
to regain public trust in the industry.
The loss of nuclear power has raised fears of forced power
rationing and temporary blackouts in the summer peak demand
period, when air conditioning puts extra strains on supply.
But Trade Minister Yukio Edano said there was a good chance
of coping without such mandatory cuts on electricity usage even
if all the reactors were shut.
"We don't know how much electricity will be available this
summer because it depends on the separate matter of reaching a
conclusion about safety concerns," Edano told a news conference.
"We would have to call for conservation of electricity, but
there's an excellent chance (the power lost if all nuclear
plants are shut this summer) can be overcome without placing
curbs on electricity consumption," he added.
The government, worried about a power crunch, is pushing for
reactors to resume operations, even as it reviews the role of
nuclear power in the resource-poor country's energy mix in a new
mid- to long-term programme to be decided in coming months.
Japan has abandoned its plan to boost nuclear power to more
than half of its electricity supply by 2030, but proponents
argue that atomic power is vital to prevent more Japanese
companies from moving abroad in search of lower costs, and to
provide a stable electricity supply.
Last summer, Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator
of the Fukushima plant, struggled to meet power demand, sparking
government-mandated power savings by big industrial users.
This winter the government urged users to reduce electricity
use during peak hours in Osaka and surrounding areas of western
Japan, covered by Kansai Electric Power Co, and on the
southern main island of Kyushu, covered by Kyushu Electric Power
Co.
Kansai Electric and Kyushu Electric are two of Japan's most
nuclear-reliant utilities.
Officials are now reviewing results of stress tests that use
computer simulations to show if reactors can withstand extreme
events like last year's quake and tsunami.
Experts from the U.N. atomic watchdog visited the Ohi
nuclear plant in central Japan on Thursday after Japan's nuclear
safety agency said tests on two Ohi reactors showed they were
capable of withstanding a severe shock. The U.N. experts will
hold a briefing next week.
A panel of Japanese experts will review the tests, with
local governments also required to approve reactor restarts
before cabinet ministers give the final go-ahead.
The mayor of Ohi, however, said further clarification on
safety standards and stress tests was needed.
"We can't determine whether the reactors can be restarted at
this phase. What needs to be clarified are regulations that
could prevent severe accidents and the necessary safety
standards, then we can move on to the issue of restarts," Ohi
mayor Shinobu Tokioka told Reuters in a written response to
questions.
"The stress tests gave ratings but the town of Ohi cannot
use this to decide whether to restart the reactors or not, as no
pass or fail threshold has been set at this stage."
A tough choice faces many local governments that host
nuclear power plants -- not allowing their restarts may help
soothe safety concerns but the facilities also create employment
and budget revenue.
