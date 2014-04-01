* Of Japan's 48 nuclear reactors, 17 unlikely to restart
* Japan's nuclear reliance could be as low as 10 pct
* Utilities must clear seismological, economic, political
hurdles
By Mari Saito, Aaron Sheldrick and Kentaro Hamada
TOKYO, April 2 Three years after the Fukushima
disaster prompted the closure of all Japan's nuclear reactors,
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is moving to revive nuclear power as a
core part of the energy mix, but many of those idled reactors
will never come back online.
Fewer than a third, and at most about two-thirds, of the
reactors will pass today's more stringent safety checks and
clear the other seismological, economic, logistical and
political hurdles needed to restart, a Reuters analysis shows.
This means Japan is likely to remain heavily reliant on
imported fuel to power the world's third-largest economy,
straining a trade balance that has been in the red for nearly
two years. Electric utilities will face huge liabilities to
decommission reactors and pay for fossil fuels.
Hokkaido Electric Power Co, facing a third year of
financial losses, is seeking a capital infusion from a
state-owned lender, which would make it the second utility,
after Fukushima operator Tokyo Electric Power Co, to
get a government bailout since the March 2011 disaster.
Continuing indefinitely to burn more coal and gas also means
Tokyo will find it much harder to meet targets for reducing
greenhouse-gas emissions.
"A VERY GOOD GUESS"
Japan had 54 nuclear reactors supplying about 30 percent of
the nation's electricity before an earthquake and tsunami
destroyed the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station in 2011.
The six reactors at that plant are shut forever, slated for
decades-long decommissioning.
Of Japan's remaining four dozen reactors, 14 will probably
restart at some point, a further 17 are uncertain and 17 will
probably never be switched back on, the analysis suggests. As a
result, nuclear energy will eventually make up less than 10
percent of Japan's power supply.
The Reuters analysis is based on questionnaires and
interviews with more than a dozen experts and input from the 10
nuclear operators. It takes into account such factors as the age
of the plants, nearby seismic faults, additional work needed to
address safety concerns, evacuation plans and local political
opposition.
It's impossible to say how many reactors will eventually
pass safety inspections and win local approval to restart, but
the Reuters analysis constitutes "a very good guess," said
Tatsujiro Suzuki, who stepped down this week as vice chairman of
the government's Japan Atomic Energy Commission.
Japan previously had the third-highest number of nuclear
reactors, behind France and the United States. In Asia, China
currently has 21 reactors and South Korea 23.
A number at the low end of the Reuters calculations could
make it impossible for Japan to reinstate nuclear as a
"base-load" power source - enough to feed a constant minimum
supply to the grid - as specified in a draft national energy
plan that the government may adopt as soon as this week.
In a measure of the keen interest in, and lack of hard
information about Japan's nuclear restarts, shares of uranium
producers such as Canada's Cameco Corp and Australia's
Paladin Energy Ltd jumped as much as 15 percent last
month just on news that Tokyo had compiled a final draft of the
energy plan.
HARD SLOG AHEAD
The public has turned against nuclear power after watching
Tokyo Electric (Tepco) struggle to deal with the Fukushima
disaster. Recent polls put opposition to nuclear restarts at
about two-to-one over support.
Abe's government, which reversed the previous government's
policy of phasing out nuclear power by 2030, has set no
timetable for restarting nuclear plants, saying the process is
in the hands of a tough, more independent safety regulator set
up after Fukushima.
Some power companies have business plans that assume
restarts by this summer, but that looks highly unrealistic as
the NRA says the utilities aren't taking the process seriously
enough.
Eight power companies have requested safety inspections to
allow the restart of 17 reactors at 10 power stations. The NRA
has fast-tracked two reactors at the Sendai plant in southern
Japan after operator Kyushu Electric Power Co broke
ranks with its peers and said it would provision for far greater
seismic shocks to the plant.
Three reactors in southern Japan are considered next in
line, among 11 pressurised-water reactors at five plants run by
Shikoku Electric, Kansai Electric and Hokkaido
Electric being actively vetted by the regulator.
"I think the government is incredibly clever by doing the
restarts in the most modern, advanced places that have the most
local support and are yet far from centres of political
activity," said Jeff Kingston, director of Asian Studies at
Temple University's Japan campus. "Then you use that to create
momentum for the agenda of restarting as many reactors as
possible."
Even after the NRA says a reactor is safe to restart, the
government will defer to local areas for the final decision.
Some of the front-runners have local governments strongly behind
nuclear power and the wealth it brings to communities through
jobs and government subsidies.
FAULTY TOWERS
Other communities may balk at disaster preparedness. A
survey of 134 mayors of towns and villages near reactors by the
Asahi newspaper found that 10 of the country's 16 nuclear plants
do not have evacuation plans to cover a full 30 km (18.6 miles)
radius - the size of the Fukushima exclusion zone.
Some reactors can essentially be ruled out, like Tepco's
Fukushima Daini station, which is well within the Daiichi plant
evacuation zone and faces near-universal opposition from a
traumatised local population. Also highly unlikely to switch
back on is Japan Atomic Power Co's Tsuruga plant west
of Tokyo. It sits on an active fault, according to experts
commissioned by the NRA.
Twelve reactors will reach or exceed the standard life
expectancy of 40 years within the next five years, probably
sealing their fate in the new, harsher regulatory climate. These
include reactor No. 1 at Shikoku Electric's Ikata power station.
The outlook is less clear for about a third of the other 48
reactors.
Tepco's Kashiwazaki Kariwa plant on the Japan Sea coast
north of Tokyo, the world's biggest nuclear station by output
capacity, faces a politically fraught process. Although two of
the 7 reactors look likely to restart on technical grounds, the
head of the local prefecture has accused the operator of
"institutionalised lying" and says Tepco cannot be trusted to
operate another facility.
Chubu Electric Power Co's Hamaoka plant on the
Pacific coast 190 km southwest of Tokyo has been branded by one
Japanese seismologist as the country's most dangerous nuclear
facility as it is located in an area where four major tectonic
plates meet. Any restart would face significant opposition from
local legislators even in Abe's own party, and the prefectural
governor supports a referendum on the issue.
The government will probably revise Japan's energy framework
in the next three years, and if Abe's party is still in power,
it may push to build new reactors to replace aging units, said
Suzuki at the Japan Atomic Energy Commission.
"They may say it's better to replace older reactors with
safer new reactors, and the public may accept it."
