TOKYO, March 18 A reactor in southwestern Japan
cleared another regulatory hurdle on Wednesday, another small
step in Japan's return to nuclear power after all units were
shut down for stringent safety checks following the 2011
Fukushima atomic disaster.
The Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) said the No. 1
reactor at Kyushu Electric Power Co's Sendai plant had
received approval for construction works upgrading the unit's
basic design to meet higher standards set since Fukushima.
The approval brings Kyushu Electric a little closer to the
start-up and Japan's government is aiming to start the first
reactor by around June, sources familiar with the plans have
told Reuters.
Further hurdles remain, as courts are considering
injunctions to prevent restarts of all the country's nuclear
power stations.
The NRA's consent on Wednesday was the second in a
three-step process that all reactors have to go through before
they will be allowed to restart. A final inspection in advance
of a restart is also required.
The Sendai plant received the first approval, the most
important step, in September.
As Japan inches towards ending its longest stretch without
nuclear power since it ramped up construction of reactors from
the 1960s, utilities this week are also taking moves to close
older units that are too expensive to upgrade.
Kyushu Electric said on Wednesday it would decommission its
nearly 40-year-old Genkai No. 1 reactor. Chugoku Electric Power
Co also said on Wednesday it would do the same with the
No. 1 unit at its Shimane plant, which is 41 years old.
Utilities on Tuesday announced plans to decommission three
old units.
That brings to 43 the number of reactors that are considered
operational, down from 54 before an earthquake and tsunami set
off meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power's Fukushima
Daiichi plant in March 2011.
As many as two-thirds of the country's reactors may never
return to operation because of high costs, local opposition or
seismic risks, a Reuters analysis showed last year.
Kansai Electric Power Co on Tuesday said it
submitted requests to restart the No. 1 and 2 reactors at its
Takahama plant and the No. 3 unit at its Mihama station.
These submissions will test the waters for extending the
life of plants beyond the initial 40 years allowed as they were
all built in the 1970s.
(Reporting by Kentaro Hamada and Yuka Obayashi; Writing by
Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)