TOKYO, March 19 Kyushu Electric Power Co
hopes to restart a nuclear reactor in southwestern
Japan in July, a company official said, marking what would be
the nation's first resumption in about two years following
stringent safety checks that were imposed after the 2011
Fukushima crisis.
However, with the fight over restarting Japan's nuclear
industry moving to courts, power companies face the risk of
further delays in firing up idled reactors if judges side with
local residents worried about nuclear safety.
Kyushu on Thursday notified the Nuclear Regulation Authority
(NRA) that it plans to get ready to restart the 890-megawatt
Sendai No.1 reactor by the end of June, company and NRA
officials said.
Kyushu would like to begin the restart process in early
July, said a company official, who declined to be identified
because of the sensitivity of the issue.
The nuclear operator hopes to resume commercial operations
of the No.1 unit in August, the company official said, adding
that the schedule could be delayed as it is the NRA that would
finalise the timings.
The submission of inspection application came a day after
Kyushu received approval for construction works upgrading the
unit's basic design to meet higher standards set since the
Fukushima disaster.
Japan's government is aiming to restart a nuclear reactor by
around June following a lengthy and politically-sensitive
approval process, sources familiar with the plans have told
Reuters.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)