(Corrects distance conversion in seventh paragraph)
TOKYO May 20 Japan's nuclear regulator signed
off on the basic safety of a reactor at a third nuclear plant on
Wednesday, as the country inches toward rebooting its atomic
industry more than four years after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
The decision will be a boost for operator Shikoku Electric
Power Co, which relied on its sole Ikata nuclear power
station in southwestern Japan for about 40 percent of its
electricity output before the meltdowns at Fukushima led to the
shutdown of all the country's reactors.
For the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, resuming
nuclear power, which provided about a third of Japan's
electricity supply before Fukushima, is key to lifting the
economy out of two decades of anaemic growth.
The country has switched to fossil fuels to compensate for
the closure of reactors, pushing imports of liquefied natural
gas to a record-high 7.78 trillion yen ($65 billion) in the
financial year ended March 31.
The safety approval is still only one of three needed before
the Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NRA) gives its final sign off.
The consent of local authorities, which is seen as a formality,
is also required, along with operational checks.
At a regular meeting on Wednesday, the NRA's commissioners
signed off on a provisional assessment that the Ikata reactor
meets new design standards introduced after Fukushima. The
decision will be open to public comment for about a month before
being formalized.
Located about 700 kms (434 miles) west-southwest of Tokyo on
Shikoku island, the Ikata No. 3 reactor started operations in
1994 and has a capacity of 890 megawatts.
The future of the Ikata plant's two other reactors, each
with capacity of 566 megawatts, is unclear. One is almost 40
years old, which is the lifetime limit for reactors in Japan
without a special extension that will be costly to achieve.
Shikoku Electric hasn't applied for restarts of that reactor
or the No. 2 unit, which began operations in 1982.
Two other nuclear plants operated by Kansai Electric Power
and Kyushu Electric Power have passed through
the first stage of regulatory checks.
Operators also have to overcome legal hurdles. Anti-nuclear
activists have stepped up petitioning the judiciary to block
restarts, with a majority of the public opposed to atomic power.
Residents near the Ikata plant in December 2011 filed a
lawsuit to mothball the station, but a decision will take time.
(Reporting by Kentaro Hamada and Yuka Obayashi; Writing by
Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Richard Pullin)