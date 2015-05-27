(Recasts, adds detail and background)
TOKYO May 27 Japan cleared the way on Wednesday
for a resumption of nuclear power, four years after the world's
worst atomic disaster in two-and-a-half decades led to the
shutdown of all the country's reactors and fuelled public
opposition to the industry.
Regulators said Kyushu Electric Power Co's
two-reactor Sendai nuclear plant had cleared safety hurdles
introduced after a huge earthquake and tsunami triggered
meltdowns and explosions at the Fukushima Daiichi plant in 2011.
The Sendai plant, in southwestern Japan, still needs to go
through operational checks before a restart but these are
expected to be completed without major hitches.
The plume of radiation caused by the Fukushima disaster
forced about 160,000 people from their homes, many of them never
to return, in the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in
1986.
The resulting closure of Japan's reactors caused tens of
billions of dollars in losses at utilities as they resorted to
importing fossil fuels for power generation and paid for
upgrades to meet tightened safety rules.
Some utilities decided to scrap older plants, leaving Japan
with 43 operable reactors against 54 before the disaster. More
may be scrapped, according to a Reuters analysis last year.
The resumption of nuclear power is likely to be unpopular
with the public after the catastrophe highlighted cosy links
between utilities and the previous regulator.
The fumbled response to the meltdowns at Fukushima added to
the perception that nuclear power was too dangerous for such an
earthquake-prone country as Japan.
Most public opinion polls have put opposition to restarts at
about two-to-one despite an average 20 percent rise in household
electricity bills to cover the cost of imported fuel.
Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) commissioners said in a
televised meeting on Wednesday that the Sendai reactors had
cleared final safety assessments. The restart has also received
the approval of local authorities.
Last month a local court rejected a legal bid to block the
start-up by residents concerned about the plant's vulnerability
to nearby volcanoes. The residents have appealed against the
decision.
Kyushu Electric hopes to restart the Sendai No. 1 reactor in
late July, followed by the No. 2 reactor in late September.
The company, which reported a fourth year of losses for the
12 months through March, is desperate to restart the reactors to
cut costs. Its shares were down 0.9 percent by 0514 GMT, in line
with those of other utilities.
(Reporting by Kentaro Hamada and Osamu Tsukimori; Writing by
Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Tom Hogue and Alan Raybould)