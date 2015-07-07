TOKYO, July 7 Kyushu Electric Power Co
started loading uranium fuel rods into a reactor on Tuesday,
marking the first attempt to reboot Japan's nuclear industry in
nearly two years after the sector was shutdown following the
2011 Fukushima disaster.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government has been pushing to
bring some of the country's reactors back online, arguing they
are key to economic growth, but opinion polls show a consistent
majority oppose restarts, even though power bills have risen as
utilities use expensive liquefied natural gas to generate power.
Loss-making Kyushu, the monopoly supplier on a southwestern
island of the same name, says starting the No. 1 reactor at its
Sendai nuclear station would help it reduce costs incurred from
burning fossil fuels by about $60 million a month.
Fuel loading at the Sendai No. 1 reactor began a little
after 0430 GMT on Tuesday, Kyushu said in statement.
The company will load 157 fuel assemblies into the
890-megawatt reactor by Friday, after which regulators will make
final checks, spokesman Tomomitsu Sakata told Reuters.
Kyushu, which reported a fourth year of losses for the 12
months ended March, expects to begin starting up the reactor
around mid-August, he added.
It also aims to have the 890-megawatt No. 2 reactor running
by mid-October. With both reactors operating, Kyushu will save
about 15 billion yen ($122.24 million) in fuel costs per month,
Sakata said, adding that the savings would come mainly from
using less oil and LNG.
The reactors will generate about 1.3 billion kilowatt hours
of power per month when fully operational, Sakata said, without
giving further details.
Kyushu Electric's shares closed 6.3 percent higher on
Tuesday, tracking gains in other utilities.
Hurdles, however, remain before the Sendai nuclear plant
starts running, including possible failure of equipment that
have not been used for more than four years. Further restarts at
other reactors also face obstacles, including strong opposition
among local residents and authorities and court injunctions.
Kyushu was initially expecting to start up the Sendai plant
in late July, but then it postponed the restart, saying
operational checks of some facilities would end later than
previously announced.
Opinion polls show consistent opposition to nuclear power
among Japan's public, even after electricity bills rose in the
wake of the disaster.
The closure of Japan's reactors caused tens of billions of
dollars in losses at utilities as they resorted to importing
more fossil fuels for power generation and paid for upgrades to
meet tightened safety rules.
($1 = 122.7100 yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by
Himani Sarkar)