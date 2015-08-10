By Aaron Sheldrick and Issei Kato
| TOKYO/SATSUMASENDAI
TOKYO/SATSUMASENDAI Aug 10 Japan is due to
switch on a nuclear reactor for the first time in nearly two
years on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seeks to reassure
a nervous public that tougher standards mean the sector is now
safe after the Fukushima disaster in 2011.
Abe and much of Japanese industry want reactors to be
restarted to cut fuel imports, but opinion polls show a majority
of the public oppose the move after the nuclear crisis triggered
by the earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.
In the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl 25 years
earlier, the meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi plant caused a
release of radioactive material and forced 160,000 from their
homes, with many never to return.
The crisis transfixed the world as the government and the
Fukushima operator, Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), fumbled
their response and took two months to confirm that the reactors
had undergone meltdowns.
Kyushu Electric Power said it aimed to restart its
No. 1 reactor at its Sendai plant at 0130 GMT on Tuesday.
The plant on the west coast of Kyushu island is the furthest
away of Japan's reactors from Tokyo, where protestors regularly
gather outside Abe's official residence to oppose atomic energy.
At nearly 1,000 km (600 miles) from the capital, Sendai is
closer to Shanghai or Seoul.
A successful restart would mark the culmination of a process
whereby reactors had to be relicensed, refitted and vetted under
tougher standards that were introduced following the disaster.
While two reactors were allowed to restart for one fueling
cycle in 2012, the whole sector has been shut down since
September 2013, forcing Japan to import record amounts of
expensive liquefied natural gas.
As well as cutting energy costs, showing it can reboot the
industry safely is crucial for Abe's plans to export nuclear
technology, said Malcolm Grimston, a senior research fellow at
Imperial College in London.
"Japan also has to rehabilitate itself with the rest of the
world's nuclear industry," said Grimston.
At the Sendai plant, Kyushu Electric expects to have power
supply flowing within a few days if all goes to plan. It aims to
start the station's No. 2 unit in October.
The head of Japan's atomic watchdog said that the new safety
regime meant a repeat of the Fukushima disaster would not
happen, but protesters outside the Sendai plant are not
convinced.
"You will need to change where you evacuate to depending on
the direction of the wind. The current evacuation plan is
nonsense," said Shouhei Nomura, a 79-year-old former worker at a
nuclear plant equipment maker, who now opposes atomic energy and
is living in a protest camp near the plant.
Of Japan's 25 reactors at 15 plants for which operators have
applied for permission to restart, only five at three plants
have been cleared for restart.
($1 = 124.2200 yen)
(With additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Ed
Davies)