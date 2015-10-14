TOKYO Oct 14 Japanese utility Kyushu Electric
Power Co said it will restart the No.2 reactor at its
Sendai nuclear plant on Thursday, the second unit to resume
operations after dozens of reactors were shut following the 2011
Fukushima disaster.
Japan has been inching back towards nuclear energy, turning
on its first reactor, the 890-MW Sendai No.1 unit, in mid-August
after a near two-year blackout.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and many senior figures in
industry are backing nuclear power to cut fuel bills, despite
widespread public opposition to atomic power.
A Kyushu Electric spokesman said the utility aimed to
restart the 89-megawatt Sendai No.2 reactor at 0130 GMT on
Thursday and start power generation from the unit on Oct. 21.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)