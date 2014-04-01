Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is moving to revive
nuclear power as a core element of Japan's energy mix, but many
of the nation's reactors, halted after the Fukushima disaster
three years ago, will never come back online.
The following table lays out the prospects of restarts for
Japan's 48 reactors, based on a Reuters analysis.
Note: NRA stands for the Nuclear Regulation Authority.
Reactor Operator Probability Comment
Sendai 1 & Kyushu LIKELY Approval process
2 Electric fast-tracked by NRA. Faces
little local opposition.
Ikata 3 Shikoku LIKELY Restart application
Electric submitted. Strong local
support.
Genkai 3 & Kyushu LIKELY Restart application
4 Electric submitted. Little local
opposition. Has evacuation
plan in place.
Ohi 3 Kansai LIKELY Restart request submitted.
Electric Has local support. Kansai
Electric president said
reactor restarts may be
difficult before summer.
Ohi 4 Kansai LIKELY Restart request submitted.
Electric Has local support.
Takahama 3 Kansai LIKELY Restart application
& 4 Electric submitted. Evacuation
plans almost set.
Shimane 2 Chugoku LIKELY Submitted restart request.
Electric Local sentiment cautious
but not anti-restart.
Tomari 1 & Hokkaido LIKELY Restart assessment
2 Electric re-opened by NRA.
Evacuation plans set.
Tomari 3 Hokkaido LIKELY Restart application
Electric submitted but requires
upgrades to meet new rules
on emergency cooling.
Onagawa 2 Tohoku LIKELY Submitted restart request.
Electric Reactor less damaged in
2011 quake as it was shut
for maintenance.
Kashiwazaki Tokyo UNCERTAIN Damaged in 2007 quake.
Kariwa 1, Electric Strong opposition from
2, 3, 4 & 5 local governor,
population.
Kashiwazaki Tokyo UNCERTAIN Damaged in 2007 quake.
Kariwa 6 & Electric Strong opposition. Restart
7 application submitted. NRA
surveying faults at the
site.
Onagawa 1 & Tohoku UNCERTAIN Closest to 2011 quake
3 Electric epicentre. Strong
opposition to restart.
Majority of evacuation
plans not set.
Shika 1 & 2 Hokuriku UNCERTAIN Experts say possible
Electric active fault under plant.
Restart supported.
Evacuation plans mostly
set.
Ikata 2 Shikoku UNCERTAIN Strong local support for
Electric restart. Ikata No. 3
prioritized for restart.
Evacuation plan set.
Higashi Tohoku UNCERTAIN Experts say possible
Dori Electric active fault line under an
important reactor
building.
Hamaoka 3 Chubu UNCERTAIN Near major earthquake
Electric zone. No evacuation plan.
Strong local opposition.
Utility plans to submit
application during FY
2014.
Hamaoka 4 Chubu UNCERTAIN Restart application filed.
Electric Near major quake zone. No
evacuation plan. Strong
local opposition.
Hamaoka 5 Chubu UNCERTAIN Japan's biggest reactor.
Electric Serious saltwater damage.
Near major quake zone.
Strong local opposition.
Genkai 2 Kyushu UNCERTAIN No timetable yet for
Electric filing restart
application.
Takahama 1 Kansai UNLIKELY Operating since 1974.
Electric Faces elevated tsunami
threat.
Takahama 2 Kansai UNLIKELY Operating since 1975.
Electric Faces elevated tsunami
threat.
Ohi 1 & 2 Kansai UNLIKELY Operating since 1979.
Electric Needs quake upgrades.
Opposition to restart in
local legislature.
Ikata 1 Shikoku UNLIKELY Operating since 1977.
Electric Shikoku president said he
will consider closure.
Genkai 1 Kyushu UNLIKELY Will reach 40 years of
Electric operations next year.
Fukushima Tokyo UNLIKELY Strong local opposition to
Daini 1, 2, Electric restart. Industry minister
3 & 4 has suggested it may never
restart.
Tsuruga 1 Japan UNLIKELY Started operating in 1970.
Atomic Japan's oldest reactor.
Tsuruga 2 Japan UNLIKELY Active fault line found
Atomic under critical buildings.
Tokai Daini Japan UNLIKELY Opposition to restart. No
Atomic evacuation plan. Damaged
in 2011 disaster.
Operating since 1978.
Mihama 1 Kansai UNLIKELY Fault line checks ongoing.
Electric Reactor started operations
in 1970.
Mihama 2 Kansai UNLIKELY Fault line checks ongoing.
Electric Operating since 1972.
Mihama 3 Kansai UNLIKELY Fault line checks ongoing.
Electric Operating since 1976.
Shimane 1 Chugoku UNLIKELY Operating since 1974.
Electric Chugoku President said
last month decommissioning
may have to be considered.
(Reporting by Mari Saito, Aaron Sheldrick and Kentaro Hamada;
Editing by Ian Geoghegan)