Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is moving to revive nuclear power as a core element of Japan's energy mix, but many of the nation's reactors, halted after the Fukushima disaster three years ago, will never come back online. The following table lays out the prospects of restarts for Japan's 48 reactors, based on a Reuters analysis. Note: NRA stands for the Nuclear Regulation Authority. Reactor Operator Probability Comment Sendai 1 & Kyushu LIKELY Approval process 2 Electric fast-tracked by NRA. Faces little local opposition. Ikata 3 Shikoku LIKELY Restart application Electric submitted. Strong local support. Genkai 3 & Kyushu LIKELY Restart application 4 Electric submitted. Little local opposition. Has evacuation plan in place. Ohi 3 Kansai LIKELY Restart request submitted. Electric Has local support. Kansai Electric president said reactor restarts may be difficult before summer. Ohi 4 Kansai LIKELY Restart request submitted. Electric Has local support. Takahama 3 Kansai LIKELY Restart application & 4 Electric submitted. Evacuation plans almost set. Shimane 2 Chugoku LIKELY Submitted restart request. Electric Local sentiment cautious but not anti-restart. Tomari 1 & Hokkaido LIKELY Restart assessment 2 Electric re-opened by NRA. Evacuation plans set. Tomari 3 Hokkaido LIKELY Restart application Electric submitted but requires upgrades to meet new rules on emergency cooling. Onagawa 2 Tohoku LIKELY Submitted restart request. Electric Reactor less damaged in 2011 quake as it was shut for maintenance. Kashiwazaki Tokyo UNCERTAIN Damaged in 2007 quake. Kariwa 1, Electric Strong opposition from 2, 3, 4 & 5 local governor, population. Kashiwazaki Tokyo UNCERTAIN Damaged in 2007 quake. Kariwa 6 & Electric Strong opposition. Restart 7 application submitted. NRA surveying faults at the site. Onagawa 1 & Tohoku UNCERTAIN Closest to 2011 quake 3 Electric epicentre. Strong opposition to restart. Majority of evacuation plans not set. Shika 1 & 2 Hokuriku UNCERTAIN Experts say possible Electric active fault under plant. Restart supported. Evacuation plans mostly set. Ikata 2 Shikoku UNCERTAIN Strong local support for Electric restart. Ikata No. 3 prioritized for restart. Evacuation plan set. Higashi Tohoku UNCERTAIN Experts say possible Dori Electric active fault line under an important reactor building. Hamaoka 3 Chubu UNCERTAIN Near major earthquake Electric zone. No evacuation plan. Strong local opposition. Utility plans to submit application during FY 2014. Hamaoka 4 Chubu UNCERTAIN Restart application filed. Electric Near major quake zone. No evacuation plan. Strong local opposition. Hamaoka 5 Chubu UNCERTAIN Japan's biggest reactor. Electric Serious saltwater damage. Near major quake zone. Strong local opposition. Genkai 2 Kyushu UNCERTAIN No timetable yet for Electric filing restart application. Takahama 1 Kansai UNLIKELY Operating since 1974. Electric Faces elevated tsunami threat. Takahama 2 Kansai UNLIKELY Operating since 1975. Electric Faces elevated tsunami threat. Ohi 1 & 2 Kansai UNLIKELY Operating since 1979. Electric Needs quake upgrades. Opposition to restart in local legislature. Ikata 1 Shikoku UNLIKELY Operating since 1977. Electric Shikoku president said he will consider closure. Genkai 1 Kyushu UNLIKELY Will reach 40 years of Electric operations next year. Fukushima Tokyo UNLIKELY Strong local opposition to Daini 1, 2, Electric restart. Industry minister 3 & 4 has suggested it may never restart. Tsuruga 1 Japan UNLIKELY Started operating in 1970. Atomic Japan's oldest reactor. Tsuruga 2 Japan UNLIKELY Active fault line found Atomic under critical buildings. Tokai Daini Japan UNLIKELY Opposition to restart. No Atomic evacuation plan. Damaged in 2011 disaster. Operating since 1978. Mihama 1 Kansai UNLIKELY Fault line checks ongoing. Electric Reactor started operations in 1970. Mihama 2 Kansai UNLIKELY Fault line checks ongoing. Electric Operating since 1972. Mihama 3 Kansai UNLIKELY Fault line checks ongoing. Electric Operating since 1976. Shimane 1 Chugoku UNLIKELY Operating since 1974. Electric Chugoku President said last month decommissioning may have to be considered. (Reporting by Mari Saito, Aaron Sheldrick and Kentaro Hamada; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)