TOKYO Feb 12 Japan's atomic regulator on
Thursday cleared a second set of reactors for restart, another
step towards returning the country to nuclear power after the
Fukushima disaster of 2011 led to the shutdown of all units.
Two reactors at the Takahama nuclear station operated by
Kansai Electric Power, Japan's most nuclear-reliant
utility before Fukushima, passed the basic standards for
operation, Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) commissioners said
at a meeting.
They must still get approval from the NRA on design upgrades
and go through operational checks, as well as get the greenlight
from local authorities to restart.
Kansai Electric is aiming to start the reactors by November,
according to a plan submitted to the government to raise
electricity prices, a spokesman said on Thursday.
The approval is good news for Kansai Electric, which in
December sought permission to raise electricity rates by over 10
percent, and expects to post a fourth consecutive year of losses
in the year through March 31.
All 48 of Japan's reactors were gradually taken offline by
September 2013 after the meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi
plant in northeast Japan following an earthquake and tsunami,
which set off the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in
1986.
The shutdown has forced nuclear operators to turn to more
expensive fossil fuels to run power stations, driving most of
them into a sustained period of losses.
Japan's public remains opposed to atomic power, but Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's government has been pushing to restart
nuclear reactors that meet strict rules set after the Fukushima
disaster.
The government is aiming to restart reactors operated by
Kyushu Electric Power Co, the first to be approved
under the new rules, by around June following a lengthy and
politically-sensitive approval process, sources familiar with
the plans have said.
