TOKYO Nov 17 Rice shipments were banned
on Thursday from an area near the Fukushima nuclear plant, which
has been leaking radiation since it was wrecked in Japan's March
11 earthquake and tsunami.
Rice with radiation levels exceeding Japan's safety
standards was found for the first time since the disaster, which
devastated large areas of the northeast coast.
The discovery of the contaminated rice was announced on
Wednesday.
There are 154 rice farmers in the affected area, about 60 km
(40 miles) northwest of the Fukushima Daiichi power plant,
producing about 192 tonnes of rice a year, just 0.002 percent of
the nation's total rice output.
The shipment ban comes after a crop harvested by a farmer in
the area was found to contain 630 becquerels of radioactive
caesium per kg, compared with the government-imposed cap of 500
becquerels.
"The rice in question was caught before shipments. Not even
a single grain from the patch is in circulation," Chief Cabinet
Secretary Osamu Fujimura told a news conference.
Japan's autumn rice harvest has been closely monitored near
the Fukushima plant, 240 km (150 miles) northeast of Tokyo,
after excessive levels of radiation were found in beef,
vegetables and seafood in the area.
The plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co,
working with the government, hopes to stabilise the reactors at
the Fukushima plant by the year-end.
