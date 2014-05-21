(Clarifies from campaigner that ruling is rare court victory
not first)
TOKYO May 21 A Japanese court ruled against
allowing the restart of a nuclear power plant west of Tokyo on
Wednesday, its operator said, a rare case in which anti-nuclear
plaintiffs have successfully won a ruling to shut down reactors.
The court in Fukui prefecture ruled against allowing Kansai
Electric Power Co to restart reactors No. 3 and 4 at
its Ohi nuclear plant, the utility said in a statement, adding
it would appeal against the decision.
Ohi, like all of Japan's nuclear plants, has been idled for
safety checks in the wake of the 2011 disaster at Tokyo Electric
Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant pending safety
checks.
The court ruling is likely to be another spanner in the
works for the return to operations of reactors, with the safety
checks bogged down by paperwork and disputes over interpreting
new guidelines.
"Plaintiffs have rarely won. This is right in the middle of
the restart process ... it could have very well have
repercussions," said Aileen Mioko Smith, executive director of
Green Action, which earlier this month had a lawsuit to close
the Ohi reactors rejected by a court in Osaka.
National broadcaster NHK said it was the first time
anti-nuclear campaigners had won a court ruling against nuclear
power, but Smith said there had been two other rulings by courts
supporting plant closures.
Those rulings were eventually overturned by higher courts in
favour of nuclear operators, she said.
Calls to Fukui District Court went unanswered. Anti-nuclear
campaigners were seen on NHK celebrating the ruling.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Additional reporting by Osamu
Tsukimori and Mari Saito; Editing by Nick Macfie)