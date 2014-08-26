TOKYO Aug 26 A Fukushima district court has ruled that Tokyo Electric was responsible for a woman's suicide following the March 2011 nuclear disaster and must pay 49 million yen ($472,000) in compensation, Kyodo news reported.

Mikio Watanabe's civil suit claimed that plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc (Tepco) was to blame for the July 2011 death of his wife, Hamako, 58, who doused herself in kerosene and set herself on fire after falling into depression. (1 US dollar = 103.8200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko in TOKYO and Lisa Twaronite in FUKUSHIMA, Japan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)