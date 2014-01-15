TOKYO Jan 15 Japan's trade ministry said it
would approve on Wednesday a revival plan for the utility
responsible for the Fukushima nuclear disaster, Tokyo Electric
Power Co, its second attempt at restoring battered
finances.
The plan hinges on Tokyo Electric (Tepco) restarting its
Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear plant to cut fossil fuel costs, a
contentious issue staunchly opposed by the local
governor.
An earlier plan by Tepco outlining a revival after its
Fukushima plant was hit by a massive earthquake and tsunami in
2011, triggering triple meltdowns at the site, had to be torn up
because it could not restart Kashiwazaki.
Japan's trade minister Toshimitsu Motegi is scheduled to
meet Tepco president at 1700 JST on Wednesday to officially
approve the plan.
Tepco is also pledging to cut costs by reducing fuel
spending and forming partnerships with other utilities, as well
as upgrading fossil fuel plants, the Nikkei newspaper reported
on Wednesday. The company is majority owned by the government
after an earlier bailout.
Tepco's previous revival plan revolved around a Kashiwazaki
restart in early 2013. The new plan envisages a restart of two
reactors at the station in July and the utility hopes all seven
reactors will go online by fiscal 2016.
The disaster at Fukushima, the worst nuclear crisis since
Chernobyl in 1986 eventually brought about the halt of all
nuclear power plants in Japan so they could be vetted under
tougher new standards.
Opposition to atomic power remains strong in the country and
is set to become a major issue in an election next month for
governorship of metropolitan Tokyo, which owns a stake in Tepco.
Most candidates are opposed to restarting nuclear power
plants and one, former prime minister Morihiro Hosokawa has
received the strong backing from Junichiro Koizumi, one of
Japan's most popular leaders, who ruled between 2001 and 2006.
In the nearly three years since the disaster, the utility
has been plagued by a string of setbacks at the Fukushima
station north of Tokyo, including leaks of highly radioactive
water last year, prompting the government to step in with more
support.
The local governor in Niigata, where Kashiwazaki is located,
has been a vocal opponent of Tepco's management and has
questioned whether the company has the ability to operate a
nuclear station, following the failings in its preparation and
response to the disaster. He has publicly called for the Tepco's
liquidation.
Tepco is aiming to have all seven reactors at the Niigata
plant, the world's biggest atomic station, operating by fiscal
year 2016.