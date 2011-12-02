TOKYO Dec 2 The tsunami that struck
Fukushima nuclear plant in March was far larger than what the
facility was equipped to handle, the operator of the plant said
on Friday in its first official assessment of the worst nuclear
disaster in 25 years.
In March the huge tsunami unleashed by a 9.0-magnitude quake
overcame the walls protecting the Daiichi plant on the Pacific
coast 240 kilometres (150 miles) north of Tokyo, knocked out its
cooling systems and triggered a nuclear meltdown.
"The size of the tsunami we came up against was far beyond
our expectations," Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco)
executive vice president Masao Yamazaki told reporters as the
operator presented an interim assessment report detailing what
happened at the plant and steps taken to cope with the disaster.
Tepco, repeating its initial assessment, said the tsunami
that hit Daiichi exceeded 15 metres in some areas, overcoming
the 10 metre sea walls.
"As stated in the assessment report, the precautionary
measures we have been preparing did not suffice and radiation
was allowed to leak out as a result. For causing this grave
accident we apologise deeply," Yamazaki said.
Some Tepco shareholders sued the utility in November,
accusing it for failing to heighten the plant's sea walls
although in 2008 it simulated a tsunami exceeding 15 metres
hitting the plant, domestic media have reported.
A third-party committee that inspected Tepco's interim
assessment said the scale of the disasters in March was beyond
what Tepco and even the government had anticipated.
"It can be said that earthquakes and tsunamis needed to have
been given even more serious thought and the government and
experts in the field also need thorough self examination," the
committee stated, adding that Tepco could have been complacent
in assuming that they had all sufficient safeguards in place.
MELTED FUEL
Earlier this week, Tepco offered its latest analysis of what
could have taken place in Daiichi's three damaged reactors,
citing its simulation that suggested fuel in one of them could
have melted through the pressure vessel that encased it.
That would be a more grave scenario than previously thought,
though Tepco said the melted fuel was likely to have been
contained by an outer layer called the containment vessel made
of concrete and steel.
Cleanup efforts by Tepco have since curbed the amount of
radiation the crippled plant is emitting and temperatures of
reactors that contained melted fuel have been brought well below
boiling point after Tepco installed new cooling systems.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda may declare a cold shutdown on
Dec. 16 as Tepco's assessment showed that temperatures for the
nuclear fuel lying at the bottom of the containment vessel have
stabilised, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday.
A cold shutdown is one of the conditions that must be met
before the government considers lifting its entry ban within a
20 km (12 miles) no-entry zone around the Daiichi that has about
80,000 residents to evacuate.
(Editing by Tomasz Janowski)