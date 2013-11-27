* Recurring profit of $1.5-$2 billion forecast per year
* Profit forecast assumes restart of biggest nuclear plant
(Adds comment from Tepco)
By Yoshifumi Takemoto
TOKYO, Nov 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co,
operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, expects to make
recurring profit of between $1.5 billion and $2 billion annually
for a 10-year period, assuming it can restart its biggest
nuclear plant, according to a source familiar with matter.
The forecast was shown to the utility's creditors as part of
a revised business plan to return to profitability after three
years of losses following the meltdowns at its Fukushima Daiichi
station in March 2011, the source said.
But the source added that the prediction hinges on the
assumption that it will be able to restart its seven-reactor
Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant northwest of Tokyo from July.
That may be optimistic as the local governor strongly opposes a
restart of the station without a full account of the Fukushima
disaster and tough safety steps being implemented.
Tepco said in a statement it was not the source of the
information and details of the business plan have not been
finalised.
Recurring income is pretax and before exceptional items, and
does not include the massive costs related to the clean-up of
the Fukushima complex after an earthquake and tsunami triggered
the worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl.
The forecast of between 150 billion yen ($1.5 billion) and
200 billion yen income covers the decade from March this year
and comes after Tepco booked recurring profit of 142 billion yen
in the six months through Sep. 30, compared with a loss of 166
billion yen a year earlier.
Tepco racked up recurring losses of more than 727 billion
yen and net losses of 1.2 trillion yen in the two years through
March 2013.
Nuclear regulators have also said they will take their time
vetting the safety of the station, the world's biggest nuclear
plant. All 50 nuclear reactors in Japan have been shut down in
the wake of the Fukushima disaster with a portion of them
undergoing safety checks.
The source added that according to the business plan, which
is being finalised, the utility may switch to a holding company
structure as early as the year starting April 2016.
It will also pay an average 100 billion yen annually from
April last year to March 2022 to a government fund that has been
compensating residents and business hurt by the disaster, the
source said.
Sources last week said Tepco will need 2 trillion yen for
long-term capital investment in non-nuclear power operations,
under the plan.
The figure includes spending to upgrade thermal power
plants, and to secure rights to overseas energy resources and
participate in overseas power projects.
($1 = 101.4000 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Additional reporting by
Kentaro Hamada and James Topham; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)