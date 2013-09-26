Australia new vehicle sales slip in Feb-VFACTS
SYDNEY, March 3 Australian new vehicle sales turned lower in February even as sales of sport utility vehicles outpaced those of passenger cars for the first time ever.
TOKYO, Sept 26 Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator of the crippled Fukushima plant, received a green light on Thursday to apply to restart the Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear plant.
This brings the troubled utility a step closer to achieving a core element of its turnaround plan.
Japan's Niigata prefecture, which is home to Tokyo Electric's largest nuclear power plant, said in a brief statement it will allow the utility to apply for safety approvals with the nuclear regulator.
The utility did not have any immediate comment.
Tokyo Electric had previously said it would not apply to restart the plant without local approval. Niigata governor Hirohiko Izumida has been a vocal opponent of Tokyo Electric. (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
SYDNEY, March 3 Australian new vehicle sales turned lower in February even as sales of sport utility vehicles outpaced those of passenger cars for the first time ever.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 2 A NASA science satellite orbiting Mars was forced to make a rare evasive maneuver to avoid a collision next week with one of the planet's two small moons, the U.S. space agency said on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 2 Uber Technologies Inc said on Thursday it plans to comply with California regulations and seek permits to put its self-driving cars back on the state's roads, an about-face following the company's legal spat with state officials in December.