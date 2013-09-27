TOKYO, Sept 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co,
the operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, said on
Friday it will revise its business turnaround plan to allocate
an additional 1 trillion yen ($10.1 billion) for the Fukushima
facility's cleanup.
Tokyo Electric, also known as Tepco, is working to contain
radioactive water at the Fukushima plant, which suffered
meltdowns and hydrogen explosions after it was hit by a massive
earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.
Tepco President Naomi Hirose told lawmakers during a
parliamentary hearing on Friday that contaminated water at the
plant was "under control", as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had
assured the International Olympic Commission in Buenos Aires
earlier this month.