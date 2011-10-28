* Kansai Elec submits results of first-stage test on Ohi plant

* Move is first step in long process before its restart

* No reactors taken offline have been restarted since Fukushima crisis (Adds comment in paragraph 18-19)

By Risa Maeda

TOKYO, Oct 28 Japan's Kansai Electric Power Co became the first utility to submit the result of a first-stage stress test on one of its nuclear reactors, the initial step in rebuilding public faith in atomic energy.

No reactors taken offline for routine maintenance have been restarted since a massive earthquake and tsunami in March triggered reactor meltdowns and the world's worst radioactive material leakage in 25 years at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi station in the northeast.

Japan's government, urged by industry, would like to get some reactors running again to support the ailing economy and minimise the risk of a power crunch this winter. It is reviewing its energy policy, including the role of nuclear power and guidelines on its safety.

Several other nuclear operators are also preparing to report on stress tests, with Shikoku Electric Power Co , another highly nuclear reliant utility in the west, seen among the next candidates to do so.

Kansai Electric, the country's second-biggest utility, this morning submitted to the trade ministry's Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency (NISA) the results of stress tests on the No.3 reactor at its Ohi plant in Fukui prefecture.

The Osaka-based utility, which serves the flagship factories of big electronics firms including Panasonic Corp and Sharp Corp , has said meeting winter power demand would be tough without the restart of the 1,180 megawatt unit.

But submission of the report is only the beginning of a long process before reactors can actually restart.

Trade Minister Yukio Edano said on Friday it would take several months before Kansai can restart the unit.

The stress tests evaluate each reactor's resilience against four severe events -- earthquake, tsunami, station blackout and loss of water for cooling -- and a reactor operator's management of multiple steps to protect reactors.

If there is any doubt on the basis of a reactor's safety assumptions, such as estimated standard earthquake ground motion, that should be discussed before giving approval to its stress test, said Tomoya Ichimura, director of NISA's safety regulatory standard division.

The checks by NISA on each utility's assessments on a reactor would be followed by approval by the Nuclear Safety Commission of Japan, an independent entity which monitors relevant agencies including NISA.

NISA will take into account test results for EU rectors, which are undergoing similar stress tests, with results due this month. It also plans to seek advice on the regulation process from the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency.

Approval would then be needed from the prime minister and relevant ministers, as well as local governments.

"It is impossible to gauge mathematically the level of confidence (over the reactor restart) by local communities and our people. We, politicians, are responsible to make the judgement," Edano said.

How to ensure safety for the first reactor to restart in the post-Fukushima era is being carefully watched at home and from abroad.

"Greenpeace is extremely concerned that this government is going to push through the restart of reactors without having learned the key lessons from what really went wrong in terms of organisation and crisis management during the Fukushima crisis," the international environmental group said in a statement after Kansai's stress test submission.

An investigation is under way by government-appointed experts into the causes of the Fukushima incident, but it could take years to complete.

Setsuko Kuroda, a woman from Koriyama city in Fukushima prefecture and one of dozens of those who protested against atomic power in front of the trade ministry on Friday, said restarting reactors while the Fukushima crisis continues is out of the question.

"Why are they even saying this when the situation (at Fukushima) is still under such condition? Is the economy more important or are lives more important?" she questioned.

Only 10 of Japan's 54 commercial reactors are currently online, as the Fukushima crisis and subsequent scandals have left communities reluctant to allow restarts.

Then Prime Minister Naoto Kan in July introduced the stress tests as preconditions before idled reactors restart.

First-stage tests are on idled reactors which are ready to restart and second-stage tests apply to all reactors. (Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori, Yuko Inoue and Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Urquhart)