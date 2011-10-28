TOKYO Oct 28 Japan's second-biggest utility Kansai Electric Power Co will submit to Japanese government authorities on Friday the result of a first-stage stress test on the No.3 reactor at its Ohi nuclear power plant, the trade ministry said.

Kansai Electric will become the first utility to submit the test results, which are necessary to restart reactors taken offline for maintenance.

Only 10 of Japan's 54 commercial reactors are currently online, as public fears over nuclear safety in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear crisis have left communities reluctant to allow restarts of reactors taken down for routine maintenance. (Reporting by Risa Maeda, Yuko Inoue and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann)