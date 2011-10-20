By Risa Maeda
| ONAGAWA, Japan
ONAGAWA, Japan Oct 20 When the 13-metre
(40-foot) tsunami that wrecked Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant
hit Onagawa to the northeast , hundreds of residents
found refuge at the local nuclear plant, rather than run the
other way.
It was the right call.
At Fukushima, the tsunami knocked out power supply and its
cooling system , triggering reactor meltdowns and
forcing 80,000 to evacuate in the world's worst nuclear accident
in 25 years. The Onagawa plant, in contrast, shut down safely
and its gym served for three months as a shelter for those made
homeless.
"At that time, there was no better place than the nuclear
plant," said Hisashi Kimura, 57, who lost his home in Tsukahama,
a small community on the outskirts of Onagawa just one km from
the plant, and now lives in a temporary housing.
Onagawa may now serve as a trump card for the nuclear lobby
-- an example that it is possible for nuclear facilities to
withstand even the greatest shocks and to retain public trust.
Newer design, the plant's location on an elevated
embankment nearly 14 metres above sea level, a bit of luck and
management in touch with the local community made a big
difference.
The earthquake knocked out four of the five external power
lines, but the remaining line helped send its three reactors
into cold shutdown within 10 hours.
Most importantly, the Onagawa plant stayed out of
the tsunami's reach thanks to the foresight of a past executive
at operator, Tohoku Power Electric Co , who insisted on
building the plant on an embankment much higher than was thought
necessary.
Not only did the plant survive the impact of the magnitude
9.0 earthquake and the resulting tsunami, its operator appears
to have avoided the sort of public backlash that has dogged
Fukushima plant owner Tokyo Electric Power Co. .
Japan's electricity is supplied mainly by 10 regional
utilities, nine of which operate nuclear reactors.
PUBLIC TRUST
The debate over the future of nuclear power in the
quake-prone country has centred on what went wrong -- and a lot
did -- putting advocates of nuclear power on the defensive.
Nuclear safety experts from Tokyo are due in Onagawa this
week to study its experience to improve the national atomic
watchdog's safety guidelines.
Like many communities around Japan, Onagawa has lived with
nuclear power for decades, benefitting from subsidies, jobs,
roads and other infrastructure built to serve the plant.
But unlike many other areas, where the mishaps at Fukushima
radically changed public opinion on safety and risks and kept 44
of Japan's 54 reactors off-line, Tohoku Electric seems to have
preserved much of its pre-disaster goodwill.
Events of March 11 and its immediate aftermath may go a long
way to explaining it.
When the tsunami hit, many residents sought refuge in a
shrine on a hill, watching their loved ones and houses wiped
away. With roads blocked by rubble, they then escaped through
the woods to a community centre about 20 metres above sea level.
That is where officials from the plant found them --
freezing -- on the morning of March 12 and offered to put up the
elderly and families with children in the plant gymnasium, where
electricity, food and water were available.
"The risk of radiation was our sole concern. I thought only
if it had colour that we could see," Kimura said, recalling how
more than 300 evacuees at the gym at the one point watched on TV
explosions at the Fukushima Daiichi plant -- 120 km away.
And yet, when Tohoku Electric officials said that the gym
was safe from radiation, evacuees believed them.
"A bus from our power company came to pick us up on March
13," said Tadashi Ohtomo, 70, who had initially stayed in an
elementary school gym on a hill near the plant.
"They kindly made the offer and said: 'Please', so we
thought we would be safe there."
A housewife from the same area, Katsumi Watanabe, 66,
continued: "They wouldn't let us in if there were something
wrong inside the plant."
For Tohoku Electric taking in evacuees could have backfired
if there had been a radiation leak or people felt unsafe.
"A person in charge could have thought of the risk of
rumours damaging the plant's reputation," said Shoki Abe, 62,
the head of the fish farming group in Tsukahama.
But they took the risk and provided shelter and more.
Ohtomo's wife, Kazuko, recounts how the plant
operator prepared blankets and underwear and hired a helicopter
ferrying relief supplies to fly Watanabe's pregnant daughter
back to the region's biggest city, Sendai, where she gave birth.
The goodwill may pay off when it comes to deciding whether
to restart the reactors.
Abe says he is aware of the sort of blow a Fukushima-type
crisis would deal to Onagawa's fishing business of 5 billion yen
($65 million) a year and yet he lobbies for reactor restarts.
"I'm telling people that Tohoku Electric is a guardian to
the region's economy," he said, noting that electricity was
critical for warehouses and processed food factories. Developing
wind and solar power as alternatives, he said, would be too
expensive.
The operator has yet to decide if it will first build a
3-metre wall on top of the embankment as an extra tsunami
defence before seeking permission to restart the reactors.
Many residents would like to wait for that extra protection,
but some -- concerned about the impact of a prolonged shutdown
on the local economy -- say the restart should not wait.
"I think it's better for the plant to run while building the
tsunami wall," said Ohtomo. "If and when there is a crisis, we
can overcome it with all of our might. We don't have to worry
beforehand."
Still, Fukushima did change public perceptions here too, at
least in one aspect: the fate of nuclear waste after the crisis
highlighted how safely storing spent fuel poses a great safety
and environmental challenge.
Yutaka Abe, an Onagawa official in charge of nuclear power
public relations, said residents wanted to know what would
happen to the spent fuel.
"That's the question I don't know how to answer," said Abe,
40, who survived the tsunami near the town centre.
"The government has tried not to talk about a final
repository site or the nuclear fuel recycling. I hope they stop
postponing a decision on this issue."
($1 = 76.755 Japanese yen)
(Writing by Risa Maeda and Tomasz Janowski; Editing by Ron
Popeski)