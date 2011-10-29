TOKYO Oct 29 Japanese officials in towns around
the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant reacted guardedly to plans
announced on Saturday to build facilities to store radioactive
waste from the clean-up around the plant within three years.
Saturday's announcement, seven months after the world's
worst nuclear disaster in 25 years, came as towns near the plant
are still coping with health fears and disputes over where to
store huge amounts of unwanted waste.
"We cannot proceed without cooperation of the prefecture and
municipalities. We are very sorry to ask for this, but we hope
you will understand," Environment Minister Goshi Hosono told
Fukushima Governor Yuhei Sato, Kyodo news agency reported.
The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, 240 km
(150 miles) northeast of Tokyo, was crippled by an earthquake
and tsunami in March.
The plume of radioactive materials that leaked from the
plant was carried by wind and deposited widely in eastern Japan
with rain and snow.
Japan aims to halve radiation over two years in places
contaminated by the crisis. To do so, it may have to remove and
dispose of massive amounts of radioactive soil, possibly enough
to fill 23 baseball stadiums.
Towns near the crippled nuclear plant have barely been able
to start cleaning up until now because they have been unable to
convince residents about where to store the radioactive waste.
Hosono said it would take about three years to
build facilities to store soil and other waste containing
radioactive materials, mainly caesium, for up to 30 years, Kyodo
said.
Local authorities would have to keep the contaminated waste
in their towns until the facility is ready.
"We've been aiming to start cleaning up as soon as
possible," said Toshiaki Kusano, an official at Fukushima city,
60 km (40 miles) northwest of the plant.
"To do so, we need to?talk?about?where?to?store?the?waste,
but we?have not been able to answer?the?question that the
residents have -- how long it was going to stay there?"
However he also said he welcomed the announcement because it
showed the waste would not stay in his town forever.
But finding storage space would still be hard, he said, as
would be waste management such as preventing radiation leaks.
Fukushima city currently has only one storage area. Waste
generated from cleaning up Fukushima city could fill 10 baseball
stadiums, Kusano said.
Officials from other towns said they could cope with waste
management, provided they could find places to store it.
"The biggest problem is whether we can win the residents'
consensus," said Kazuhiro Shiga, an official working on
decontamination at Minami Soma city, about 25 km (15
miles)northwest of the Fukushima Daiichi plant.
In Minami Soma, top soil scraped from school playgrounds and
house yards is kept on site, piled up in corners or buried. The
city has not been able to decide on a single storage location
for the soil because of resistance from residents.
"Once we can win their consensus, then we, the local
government, will do our best to take care of the waste for five
years. That is a manageable issue. The greatest hurdle is the
first step," Shiga said.
The government has so far raised 220 billion yen ($2.9
billion) for decontamination work and the environment ministry
has requested about another 460 billion yen in the budget for
the fiscal year from next April. Some experts say the cleanup
will cost trillions of yen.
The U.N. atomic watchdog suggested this month that Japan
should be less conservative in cleaning up vast contaminated
areas, saying that there are cleanup methods that do not require
storage.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Paul
Tait)