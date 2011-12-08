TOKYO Dec 8 The operator of Japan's
crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant said on Thursday that it
is considering dumping water it treated for radiation
contamination into the ocean as early as March, prompting
protests from fishing groups.
Tokyo Electric Power, (Tepco) the utility operating
Fukushima's Daiichi plant hit by a powerful tsunami in March in
the world's worst nuclear accident in 25 years, said it was
running out of space to store some of the water it treated at
the plant due to an inflow of groundwater.
"We would like to increase the number of tanks to
accommodate the water but it will be difficult to do so
indefinitely," Tepco spokesman Junichi Matsumoto told reporters,
adding the plant was likely to reach its storage capacity around
March.
The admission is a setback for the utility which appeared to
be making progress in its cleanup after building a cooling
system that no longer required pumping in vast amounts of water.
It also built a system, drawing on French, U.S. and Japanese
technology, that decontaminates the vast pool of tainted runoff
to supply the cooling system with water.
The company said representatives of a nationwide federation
of fishing cooperatives on Thursday visited its Tokyo
headquarters to protest.
Tepco said it is still assessing the potential environmental
impact of releasing the accumulating water, but that if forced
to do so it would discharge water expected to have the least
effect the environment.
Tens of thousands tons of water contaminated with radiation
have accumulated at the plant, 240 kilometres (150 miles)
northeast of Tokyo after early on in the crisis Tepco tried to
cool reactors that suffered nuclear fuel meltdowns by pouring in
water, much of it from the sea.
"Our priority is also to look for ways to limit the inflow
of groundwater into the buildings at the plant," Matsumoto said.
The operator estimates that due to the inflow the amount of
water requiring storage is increasing by 200 to 500 tonnes every
day.
The utility released more than 10,000 tonnes of water
tainted with low levels of radiation in April to free up space
for water that had much higher levels of radioactivity, drawing
sharp criticism from neighboring countries such as South Korea
and China.
