TOKYO, April 13 Mori Building Co, a
Tokyo-based developer of office and retail complexes, said on
Wednesday it would spend about 400 billion yen ($3.7 billion) to
build three high-rise towers in central Tokyo.
Of the three buildings, two will be office towers and one a
residential tower, Mori Building CEO Shingo Tsuji said at a
media briefing. Two of them will be completed by 2019, he added.
The new buildings will be constructed around Toranomon
Hills, a 52-storey office and retail tower that the developer
completed in 2014.
The development is part of Mori's plans to spend 1 trillion
yen in the next decade to redevelop the capital's Toranomon
neighborhood.
($1 = 108.9100 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher)