TOKYO, March 12 The following table lists Japan's refinery capacity cuts since 2009, including reductions coming by the end of this month. A law passed in 2010 requires refineries to become more efficient by end-March this year, either by scrapping older crude units or investing in heavy residue crackers to produce more high-end, light products such as diesel and jet fuel. To meet the requirements, JX Nippon Oil, Idemitsu Kosan and TonenGeneral Sekiyu are set to scrap crude distillation units (CDUs) this month; while Kyokuto Petroleum Industries, a unit of TonenGeneral, is considering cutting the capacity of a 175,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) CDU at Chiba plant by 23,000 bpd. Japan's refining capacity is set to decline to 3.92 million bpd at the end of this month, down by 977,000 bpd from 4.89 million bpd in early 2009. That compares with oil use of 3.34 million bpd in the 2013 calendar year, with demand forecast to fall 1.9 percent a year out to 2030, according to Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. Cosmo Oil Co said on March 11 it would cut the capacity of its Yokkaichi refinery in western Japan to 112,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 155,000 bpd to meet the government mandate to boost efficiency. Capacity is in 1,000 barrels per day. KPI refers to Kyokuto Petroleum Industries. Osaka refinery was turned to an export-only refinery in 2010 with no changes in capacity. Sources: Company announcements Company Refinery Timing CDU No. Capacity Action Total Capacity JX Toyama Mar-09 1 60 Scrapped 4,894,924 JX Kashima May-10 1 21 Capacity cuts JX Oita May-10 1 24 Scrapped JX Mizushima Jun-10 2 110 Scrapped JX Osaka Oct-10 1 115 Exports JX Negishi Oct-10 2 70 Scrapped Toa Oil Keihin Oct-11 5 120 Scrapped Cosmo Sakaide Jul-13 1 140 Scrapped 4,384,700 JX Muroran Mar-14 2 180 Scrapped Idemitsu Tokuyama Mar-14 2 120 Scrapped TonenGeneral Kawasaki Mar-14 1 67 Scrapped TonenGeneral Wakayama Mar-14 2 34 Scrapped KPI Chiba Mar-14 1 23 Capacity cuts Cosmo Oil Yokkaichi Mar-14 5 29 Capacity cuts Cosmo Oil Yokkaichi Mar-14 6 14 Capacity cuts 3,917,700 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)