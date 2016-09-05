* Cosmo wants to boost trade via Singapore

* Also looking for storage opportunities in Asia

* Plans to cut refining capacity to 400,000 bpd by April 2017

* Japan oil companies looking beyond faltering home market

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, Sept 5 - Japan's Cosmo Oil expects to triple the volume of oil products it trades out of Singapore in 2016 from a year ago, pushing to expand its business beyond its tepid domestic market.

Japanese refiners have increasingly been turning abroad as local appetite for oil products falters on an upsurge in fuel-efficient vehicles and as the country's population rapidly ages.

Rising Japanese exports come as neighbouring China ships record volumes of oil products, feeding a glut in Asia and intensifying competition for market share among refiners.

"Product trading is expected to triple against the result of 2015," Cosmo Oil President Hisashi Kobayashi told Reuters, although he declined to give the volume for last year.

The company's refining operations are based in Japan, while trading is conducted through its Singapore hub.

Other Cosmo Oil executives said the firm currently exports and trades a total of about 40,000 barrels per day of fuel, mainly diesel to Australia. They did not break down that figure.

The glut in supply of oil products in Asia helped drive regional refining margins to five-year lows earlier this year in a blow to refiners.

But Kobayashi said that cheaper prices for products churned out in Asia has stoked interest from buyers elsewhere, opening up so-called "arbitrage routes" to the Americas.

"We are a refiner and a trader of products. We see arbitrage not as a threat but an opportunity," Kobayashi said in an interview ahead of an energy conference in Singapore.

"We've already contacted some of the teapots in China to see if we can trade their products," he said, although he added that logistics bottlenecks may cap fuel exports from such independent refineries.

The unit of Cosmo Energy Holdings is looking for storage opportunities in Asia to blend fuel and could branch out in its trading to gasoline and fuel oil in the future, executives said.

The company is also considering monetizing its knowledge of refining by providing technical services to refiners internationally, they added.

CAPACITY CUT

Cosmo Oil operates refineries with a total crude processing capacity of 452,000 barrels per day in Japan, but that will fall to 400,000 bpd by the end of March 2017, Kobayashi said, following a government mandate to reduce excess capacity.

Cosmo's No.1 crude distillation unit at its Chiba refinery will be shut in fiscal year 2018 once a pipeline to link the facility to a plant operated by TonenGeneral is complete, he said.

The company expects to decide soon which of the two CDUs at its Yokkaichi plant will be shut.

Cosmo officials said the firm had no plans to merge with another refining entity, even as four of the largest Japanese refiners plan to consolidate into two major companies. (Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by Joseph Radford)