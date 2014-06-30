* CDU capacity could be cut by as much as 400,000 bpd
TOKYO, June 30 Japan may cut crude refining
capacity by as much as 10 percent, or 400,000 barrels per day
(bpd), by March 2017, under a new round of reductions set to be
forced on the country's refiners amid forecasts for declining
demand for oil products.
Cuts mandated by the government in 2010 pushed refineries to
axe nearly 1 million bpd of capacity by March this year, but the
industry ministry sees demand for oil products falling further
by 2018, due to population decline and fuel efficiencies.
The ministry outlined proposals on Monday that would mandate
more cuts. The plan will be released for public comment on
Tuesday and refiners would have until Oct. 31 to say how they
would meet the proposed cuts.
Japan's refining capacity stood at 3.95 million bpd as of
April 1 this year, down nearly 20 percent from 2008.
The industry ministry said it was important to make the
industry more efficient to strengthen its competitiveness, given
razor thin profit margins and the difficulty of passing on
rising costs to wholesale prices.
The move is similar to the previous plan that required
refineries to either scrap older crude units or invest in heavy
residue crackers to produce more higher-end, light products such
as diesel and jet fuel. The new plan would also allow refiners
to partner with rivals.
Yasushi Kimura, head of the Petroleum Association of Japan
and chairman of the nation's biggest refiner JX Holdings
, said he welcomed that the proposals would allow each
firm to make voluntary decisions on reorganisation and boosting
competitiveness.
IMPROVED EFFICIENCY
The proposal calls for improving the overall ratio of
residue cracking capacity to crude distillation unit (CDU)
capacity from 45 percent at present to 50 percent, closer to the
world's best of about 55 percent.
If refiners simply cut crude refining capacity, CDU capacity
will fall by as much as 400,000 bpd, the ministry said. The plan
would mean a rise in Japan's refinery run rate to nearly 90
percent, it said.
The previous mandate only counted cokers, residue fluid
catalytic cracking (RFCC) units and residue hydrocracking units
(RHCU), but the new goals would also include fluid catalytic
cracking unit (FCC), solvent de-asphalting unit (SDA) and
residue desulphurisation unit as residue cracking units.
Under the proposal, refiners with the worst ratio would need
to make the most improvement, based on current ratio of residue
cracking units to crude refining capacity.
Refineries with a ratio of less than 45 percent would need
to improve by 13 percent, refineries with a ratio of 45-55
percent would need to improve by 11 percent and refineries with
a ratio of 55 percent and above would need to boost their
performance by 9 percent.
If two refiners decide to combine operations of their plants
in the same industrial area and scrap one of the CDUs at the
complex, both firms can share credit for scrapping the CDU.
Ministry officials said they expect to finalise the goals
after seeking feedback via public comment.
