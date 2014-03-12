Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
March 12 Following is the history of Japan's oil product exports, according to trade ministry data. Units are in barrels per day. Year bpd 2004 277,047 2005 361,017 2006 374,186 2007 475,762 2008 583,858 2009 528,664 2010 514,425 2011 471,023 2012 419,007 2013 491,118 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.