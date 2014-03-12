March 12 Following describes breakdown of oil product exports by Japanese oil refiners. Units are in thousands of barrels per day, with year-on-year percentage changes. The business year 2013/14 refers to the year ending March 2014. Data is based on company's announcements or information. Company Apr-Dec 2013 Yr/Yr % 2013/14 Yr/Yr % 2014/15 est JX 200 16.5 129+ rise rise Idemitsu 15 2.4 18 -2.7 n/a Cosmo Oil 19 1704 22 2715.4 23 Company Jan-Sept 2013 Yr/Yr % Jan-Dec 2013 Yr/Yr % 2014 est TonenGeneral 113 30 108 20.7 rise Showa Shell 24 166.2 27 171.6 47 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)