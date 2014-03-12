Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
March 12 Following describes breakdown of oil product exports by Japanese oil refiners. Units are in thousands of barrels per day, with year-on-year percentage changes. The business year 2013/14 refers to the year ending March 2014. Data is based on company's announcements or information. Company Apr-Dec 2013 Yr/Yr % 2013/14 Yr/Yr % 2014/15 est JX 200 16.5 129+ rise rise Idemitsu 15 2.4 18 -2.7 n/a Cosmo Oil 19 1704 22 2715.4 23 Company Jan-Sept 2013 Yr/Yr % Jan-Dec 2013 Yr/Yr % 2014 est TonenGeneral 113 30 108 20.7 rise Showa Shell 24 166.2 27 171.6 47 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.