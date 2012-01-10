(Corrects attribution in paragraphs 2, 3 and 10)

ABU DHABI Jan 10 Japan has asked Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to supply it with more oil if tighter western sanctions reduce its oil imports from Iran, Japanese foreign minister Koichiro Gemba said on Tuesday.

"The UAE has taken into consideration the Japanese request in a positive way," UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahayan said after talks with Gemba in Abu Dhabi.

"Japan will have the priority in any increase that the UAE can provide," he said.

Japan is considering cutting its Iranian oil purchases to secure a waiver from the new U.S. sanctions on the Islamic Republic over its disputed nuclear programme.

Foreign minister Gemba has been on a visit to Turkey and the Gulf countries since last week in what some analysts said could be a sign Tokyo is seeking assurances from Gulf oil suppliers to compensate for the potential loss of Iranian oil.

Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz - the world's most important oil shipping lane - have risen over the last few weeks after Iran threatened to block the narrow strip of water that big producers Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and the UAE rely on to supply customers around the world.

Energy import dependent Japan is one of the biggest buyers of oil produced in the Gulf, while Asia buys most of the oil exported from it.

"Iran must not threaten the safety of Strait of Hormuz," Gemba said. "Japan is concerned about the situation."

Japan imports around 25 percent of its oil from the UAE, 30 percent from top oil exporter Saudi Arabia and around 10 percent from Qatar, another producer entirely dependent on the Strait of Hormuz remaining open to export crude.

"We want to strengthen this relationship with Japan, so that the UAE can be ... at the forefront of supplying energy to Japan," Sheikh Abdullah said. "The UAE has the capacity to provide extra energy (oil)."

OPEC member UAE pumped around 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in December, leaving it with a spare capacity of around 100,000 bpd. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Keiron Henderson and Daniel Fineren)