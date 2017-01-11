TOKYO Jan 11 The Tokyo Commodity Exchange
(TOCOM) on Wednesday launched a physical market for oil products
including gasoline and kerosene, the first such contracts by a
Japanese exchange.
The listed contracts will be gasoline, kerosene, gas oil,
bunker A and low sulphur bunker A (LSA) for delivery by maritime
shipment or at a refinery.
Main participants are oil refiners, trading houses and oil
distributors, a TOCOM official said. Trade prices will be
published on TOCOM's website.
"Execution prices will be used to determine the settlement
of cash-settled oil futures contracts slated for listing in May
2017 at TOCOM," the exchange said.
"The Exchange expects the result to be a useful new price
index and will contribute to reinvigorating the existing oil
futures market."
Physical contracts for oil products are currently traded in
Singapore, which has traditionally served as a trading hub for
oil markets in the Asian region.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; additonal reporting by Jessica
Jaganathan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Richard Pullin)