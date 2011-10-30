(Adds details)
LONDON, Oct 30 Japanese Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda has called for clarification about a string of
controversial payments made by Olympus (7733.T), the Financial
Times reported on Sunday.
Noda acknowledged it might be considered inappropriate for
a prime minister to comment on a private company but told the
FT that Olympus had indicated that it would set up a
third-party committee to look into the payments.
"I want them to fully clarify the facts and act on them
appropriately," he said.
Noda expressed his unease about the impact the scandal
involving Olympus could have on Japan's reputation as a
rules-based market company.
"What worries me is that it will be a problem if people
take the events at this one Japanese company and generalise
from that to say Japan is a country that [does not follow] the
rules of capitalism."
The scandal surrounding the Olympus began when the company
fired its British President and Chief Executive Michael
Woodford on Oct. 14, just two weeks after his appointment as
CEO, saying he failed to understand the company's management
style and Japanese culture.
Woodford in turn said he was sacked for questioning a $687
million advisory fee paid in relation to a $2.2 billion
takeover in 2008, as well as other deals. [ID:nN1E79P1MK]
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)