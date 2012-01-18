* Osborne tours Asia to drum up investment in Britain
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Jan 18 British finance minister
George Osborne said on Wednesday he discussed with Japanese
officials how Britain and Japan can work with Group of 20
countries and the International Monetary Fund to deal with
Europe's sovereign debt crisis.
Osborne, who spoke after separate meetings with Japan's
prime minister and finance minister, did not give details of
their discussions on the issue.
Financial markets are on edge as mass ratings downgrades in
Europe and pressure on Greece to secure a deal with its
creditors over reduced interest payments on its debt threaten to
worsen Europe's sovereign debt crisis and harm the global
economy.
"We talked about the global economic situation and how Japan
and Britain can work together through the G20 and the IMF in
helping reduce the instability in the world," Osborne told
reporters.
"We talked specifically about the euro zone crisis and what
we need to see from euro zone countries in dealing with that
crisis."
Osborne is visiting China and Japan this week in a drive to
attract Asian investment and to lessen Britain's dependence on
trade with the crisis-hit euro zone.
He said he talked with the Japanese ministers about Iran's
nuclear ambitions and they agreed Iran should not have nuclear
weapons.
Osborne also agreed with his Japanese counterpart Jun Azumi
to seek ways to provide more resources to the IMF, depending on
Europe's own efforts, a Japanese finance ministry official said.
The ministers also shared concern about the potential
negative impact of the U.S. Volcker Rule on the global economy
and financial markets, the official said.
The U.S. could reinforce sanctions against Iran by using the
Volcker rule, which limits banks' trading, against firms that
fail to comply. Tokyo is worried it could make trading in
Japanese government bonds less attractive and profitable.
The two sides did not discuss currency issues, the official
said. Japan has intervened in the currency market to sell the
yen so as to protect its exporters, a potential source of
friction with other governments who do not approve of such
action.
U.S. rating agency Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating
of the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund on Monday, following a mass
downgrades three days earlier to nine of the 17 euro zone
members, saying policymakers have not done enough to curb the
two-year old sovereign debt crisis. Britain is outside the euro
zone and maintains its top credit rating.
Greece risks going bankrupt when 14.5 billion euros ($18.47
billion) of bond redemptions fall due in late March. Without a
private-sector bond swap involving a voluntary writedown, a 130
billion euro second international bailout for Greece could fall
apart.
($1 = 0.7851 euros)
(Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Joseph
Radford and Michael Watson)