TOKYO Jan 18 British finance minister
George Osborne said on Wednesday he discussed with Japanese
officials how Britain and Japan can work with the International
Monetary Fund to deal with Europe's sovereign debt crisis.
Osborne, who spoke after separate meetings with Japan's
prime minister and finance minister, did not give details of the
discussions on the issue.
He also said they talked about Iran's nuclear ambitions and
agreed that Iran should not have nuclear weapons.
Osborne is visiting China and Japan this week in a drive to
attract Asian investment and lift Britain's economy.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)