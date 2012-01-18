TOKYO Jan 18 British finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday he discussed with Japanese officials how Britain and Japan can work with the International Monetary Fund to deal with Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

Osborne, who spoke after separate meetings with Japan's prime minister and finance minister, did not give details of the discussions on the issue.

He also said they talked about Iran's nuclear ambitions and agreed that Iran should not have nuclear weapons.

Osborne is visiting China and Japan this week in a drive to attract Asian investment and lift Britain's economy. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)