TOKYO, July 11 A panda born at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo
died on Wednesday of pneumonia, less than a week after its
much-awaited birth was greeted with widespread excitement.
The cub was found motionless and without a heartbeat on his
mother's belly and moved to an incubator, but efforts to revive
the baby panda failed, zoo officials said.
"It appears that when the baby was being breast-fed, it may
have inhaled some milk, which caused pneumonia," zoo director
Toshimitsu Doi told a hastily-called news conference before
choking up and wiping his face with a handkerchief.
The panda's mother, Shin Shin, arrived from China in
February 2011 with her partner, Ri Ri. The two went on view to
the public soon after a devastating earthquake and tsunami the
following month, providing Japan with some welcome good news.
Hopes for a baby began after the two pandas were recorded on
camera mating earlier this year, and the 7-year-old Shin Shin
gave birth on July 5. It was the first panda birth at Ueno Zoo
in 24 years.
The baby's growth was followed by the media on a daily
basis, with television footage showing the tiny, white-haired
cub wriggling in an incubator or being cradled to its mother's
chest. Visitors flocked to the zoo.
"We're really saddened by this. That's all we can say," said
Yutaka Fukuda, the zoo's deputy director.
(Reporting by Teppei Kasai, writing by Elaine Lies, editing by
Jeremy Laurence)